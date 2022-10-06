Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $38.78

Shares of Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.78 and traded as high as $40.46. Sound Financial Bancorp shares last traded at $40.23, with a volume of 627 shares traded.

Sound Financial Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $103.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Sound Financial Bancorp alerts:

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $9.41 million during the quarter.

Sound Financial Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Sound Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 14.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 13,880 shares during the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC lifted its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 317,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,066,000 after buying an additional 23,536 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 168,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,420,000 after buying an additional 23,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. lifted its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 175,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,677,000 after buying an additional 75,665 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.