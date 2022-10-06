Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $48.40

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.40 and traded as high as $52.91. Southern Missouri Bancorp shares last traded at $52.44, with a volume of 14,508 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Southern Missouri Bancorp alerts:

Southern Missouri Bancorp Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $483.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.93.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Increases Dividend

Southern Missouri Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SMBC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $34.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.65 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 34.13% and a return on equity of 15.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Southern Missouri Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 16.09%.

Institutional Trading of Southern Missouri Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $169,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $208,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 9.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,532 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. 50.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers business banking, business financing, and business services. It also provides personal banking services, which include online and mobile banking, checking and savings, mortgage and refinance, and loans and credit services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.