Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.45. Spark Networks shares last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 61,790 shares.

Spark Networks Stock Up 6.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Spark Networks by 13.3% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 212,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Networks during the first quarter valued at $1,350,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 29.3% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,452,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 329,105 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 20,000.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 28.9% during the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 61,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 13,881 shares during the last quarter.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious communities in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.

