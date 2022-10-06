Spear Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRX) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Spear Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.15 and last traded at $14.15. Approximately 307 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.12.

Spear Alpha ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.74.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spear Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spear Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.