Sprott (TSE:SII) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $50.81

Shares of Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$50.81 and traded as low as C$47.64. Sprott shares last traded at C$47.87, with a volume of 12,708 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Sprott from C$58.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.
Sprott Price Performance
The company has a market cap of C$1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$47.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$50.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.61.
Sprott Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.99%.
Sprott Company Profile
Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.
