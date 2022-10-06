Sri Srinivasan Sells 15,718 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) insider Sri Srinivasan sold 15,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $111,283.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,959 shares in the company, valued at $651,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Zuora Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ZUO stock opened at $7.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Zuora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.14.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.54 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 56.71% and a negative net margin of 29.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zuora in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,472,466,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zuora by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,948,000 after acquiring an additional 125,301 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Zuora by 1.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,305,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,577,000 after acquiring an additional 94,111 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Zuora by 5.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,687,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,954,000 after buying an additional 236,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zuora by 10.6% in the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,654,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,763,000 after buying an additional 254,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

ZUO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

