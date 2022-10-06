Sri Srinivasan Sells 15,718 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) insider Sri Srinivasan sold 15,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $111,283.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,959 shares in the company, valued at $651,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Zuora Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of ZUO stock opened at $7.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Zuora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.14.
Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.54 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 56.71% and a negative net margin of 29.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ZUO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th.
Zuora Company Profile
Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.
