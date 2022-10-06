Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.49

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.49 and traded as low as $3.10. Staffing 360 Solutions shares last traded at $3.12, with a volume of 7,216 shares.

Separately, Greenridge Global cut their target price on Staffing 360 Solutions from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.01.

Staffing 360 Solutions ( NASDAQ:STAF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.89 million for the quarter. Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 12.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. It provides temporary contractors; and recruits candidates for permanent placement. The company focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

