Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Price Target to $84.00

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Mattel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mattel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Mattel in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mattel presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.88.

Mattel stock opened at $19.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.24. Mattel has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $26.99.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 37.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mattel will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 366.5% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

