Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) Price Target to $3.00

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 117.39% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Sonendo from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.48.

Shares of NYSE SONX opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11. Sonendo has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $12.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

Sonendo ( NYSE:SONX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 million. Analysts expect that Sonendo will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Atlantic L.P. General sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.99, for a total transaction of $297,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,600,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,928.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 683,676 shares of company stock valued at $817,155 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Sonendo by 463.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 720,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 592,481 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sonendo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Sonendo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonendo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Sonendo by 210.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

