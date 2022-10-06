Stock Traders Buy High Volume of SIGA Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,200 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,438% compared to the average volume of 78 call options.

SIGA Technologies Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIGA opened at $9.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $689.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.17. SIGA Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $26.99.

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.67 million during the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 48.67% and a return on equity of 48.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SIGA Technologies will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIGA. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SIGA Technologies by 3,193.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 15,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. 42.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.