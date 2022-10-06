Stock Traders Buy High Volume of SIGA Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,200 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,438% compared to the average volume of 78 call options.
SIGA Technologies Trading Down 6.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ SIGA opened at $9.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $689.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.17. SIGA Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $26.99.
SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.67 million during the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 48.67% and a return on equity of 48.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SIGA Technologies will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.
SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.
