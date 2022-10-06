Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,297 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,563% compared to the typical volume of 78 call options.

Guidewire Software Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of GWRE opened at $65.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.25 and a 200 day moving average of $77.79. Guidewire Software has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $128.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $195,370.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,237.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 3,110 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $195,370.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,237.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,904 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $182,429.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,430,568.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,202 shares of company stock worth $2,588,310 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 9,075.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 2,038.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 94.4% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

GWRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.11.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

