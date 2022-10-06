Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Toro (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,176 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,709% compared to the average volume of 65 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $365,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,266.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $156,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,371 shares of company stock worth $2,014,232 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Toro

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Toro in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Toro by 19.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 308,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,414,000 after acquiring an additional 49,199 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toro by 6.5% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Toro by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 216,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Toro by 1.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 533,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,413,000 after buying an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Toro Trading Up 1.4 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTC shares. StockNews.com raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Northcoast Research raised Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Shares of Toro stock opened at $93.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Toro has a twelve month low of $71.86 and a twelve month high of $106.31.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toro will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

