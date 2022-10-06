Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Put Options (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 4,063 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,362% compared to the typical daily volume of 165 put options.

Insider Transactions at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 91,135 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $3,488,647.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,521,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James R. Empfield sold 57,743 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $2,212,134.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $383,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,820 shares of company stock valued at $6,982,432 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.06% of the company's stock.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XENE. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 294,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,188,000 after purchasing an additional 30,995 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 219.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 475,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,843,000 after purchasing an additional 326,261 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,274,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,070,000 after buying an additional 1,311,474 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,551,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3,996.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,220,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,143,000 after buying an additional 1,191,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $37.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.02. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $23.26 and a 52-week high of $41.39.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.06). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 432.24%. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XENE has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.80.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

