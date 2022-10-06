Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of iShares US Real Estate ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:IYR)

iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 57,899 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 88% compared to the average volume of 30,862 put options.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYR opened at $82.86 on Thursday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $80.09 and a 1 year high of $116.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares US Real Estate ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,893,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,116,000 after purchasing an additional 917,207 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,110,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 174,298.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 355,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,501,000 after purchasing an additional 355,568 shares during the last quarter. Iyo Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,470,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 408,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,449,000 after acquiring an additional 241,920 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

