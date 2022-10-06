StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of TransAct Technologies from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ TACT opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.05. The stock has a market cap of $38.65 million, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.79. TransAct Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $14.95.

TransAct Technologies ( NASDAQ:TACT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.10. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 32,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $117,624.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,034,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,775,435.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 325 Capital LLC lifted its position in TransAct Technologies by 6.5% during the first quarter. 325 Capital LLC now owns 1,011,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 61,909 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in TransAct Technologies during the second quarter valued at $3,910,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TransAct Technologies by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 567,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 83,338 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in TransAct Technologies by 11.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 39,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its position in TransAct Technologies by 40.9% during the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 184,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 53,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

