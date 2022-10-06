StockNews.com Downgrades SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) to Sell

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on SunOpta to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen upped their price target on SunOpta to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on SunOpta from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of STKL stock opened at $9.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -492.00 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.91. SunOpta has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

In other SunOpta news, insider Robert Duchscher sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $207,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,293.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other SunOpta news, insider Robert Duchscher sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $207,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,293.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $82,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,490.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 104,638 shares of company stock worth $1,091,863 in the last 90 days. 4.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 152,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SunOpta by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 287,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SunOpta during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 79.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

