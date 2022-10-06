StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
AMPE opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.90. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $1.79.
About Ampio Pharmaceuticals
