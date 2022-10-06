StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ TCFC opened at $35.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Community Financial has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $41.93.
Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.99 million for the quarter. Community Financial had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 33.64%.
The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.
