StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Community Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ TCFC opened at $35.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Community Financial has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $41.93.

Get Community Financial alerts:

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.99 million for the quarter. Community Financial had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 33.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Financial

Community Financial Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Community Financial by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 46,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Community Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 277,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Community Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 91,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Community Financial by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Community Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $574,000. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Community Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.