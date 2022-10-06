StockNews.com Lowers Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) to Buy

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HUBB. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hubbell from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hubbell from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hubbell to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell Stock Up 0.6 %

Hubbell stock opened at $237.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.60 and a 200 day moving average of $198.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. Hubbell has a one year low of $170.21 and a one year high of $238.94.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Allan Connolly sold 5,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.48, for a total transaction of $1,164,763.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hubbell

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,750,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $872,956,000 after purchasing an additional 149,540 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,117,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.9% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 422,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,669,000 after buying an additional 7,936 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 20.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 3.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.