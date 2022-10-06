Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.22.

SUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Summit Materials to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Summit Materials from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Summit Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Summit Materials Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $25.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Summit Materials has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $41.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $631.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.45 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 11.31%. Research analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUM. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 81.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 271.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 30.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at about $62,000.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

