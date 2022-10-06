Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.17

Shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.17 and traded as high as $1.20. Summit Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 936,769 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average is $1.37. The stock has a market cap of $104.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.91.

Summit Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SMMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 879.62% and a negative return on equity of 112.66%. The company had revenue of $3.25 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Duggan bought 94,849,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $92,003,726.91. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 162,532,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,656,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,272,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,368,000 after buying an additional 154,598 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 97.2% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vance Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 8.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

