Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) PT Lowered to $175.00

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SUI has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Sun Communities from $185.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sun Communities from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $197.50.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

SUI opened at $137.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.25. Sun Communities has a fifty-two week low of $133.63 and a fifty-two week high of $211.79.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 12.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Communities

In other Sun Communities news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,139,936.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,154,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Communities

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 32.4% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 18,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter worth about $1,249,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter worth about $626,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 6.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,253,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,787,000 after purchasing an additional 73,111 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter worth about $27,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

