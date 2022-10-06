Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.44.

SGRY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Surgery Partners to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Surgery Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $25.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.20 and a beta of 2.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Surgery Partners has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $63.87.

Institutional Trading of Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $615.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.64 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGRY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Connacht Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 4.3% in the first quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 7.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 13.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Featured Stories

