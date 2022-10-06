Swarthmore Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Swarthmore Group Inc. cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 94.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,284 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.1% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 6,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.85.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $110.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.96 and a 200 day moving average of $120.41. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $104.40 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

