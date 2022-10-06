Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.20

Shares of Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.20 and traded as high as $7.51. Swire Pacific shares last traded at $7.43, with a volume of 56,059 shares trading hands.

Swire Pacific Stock Down 3.9 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.20.

Swire Pacific Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.1291 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 4.52%.

About Swire Pacific

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company's Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

