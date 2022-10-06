Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $19.65

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.65 and traded as low as $18.83. Swiss Re shares last traded at $18.92, with a volume of 74,002 shares traded.

SSREY has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 88 to CHF 85 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 85 to CHF 84 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 98 to CHF 87 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Swiss Re presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.29.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

