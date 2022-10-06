Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.93.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Stephens increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Institutional Trading of Synchrony Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,846,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,772 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 5.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,547,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,077,000 after purchasing an additional 423,606 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 7.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,971,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,720,000 after purchasing an additional 470,937 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 853.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,481 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 37.6% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,983,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,166 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $31.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.55. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $27.22 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.58.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 22.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.43%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

