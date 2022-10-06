Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $406.46.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $12,854,903.82. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,409,108.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,138 shares of company stock worth $14,988,069. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synopsys

Synopsys Stock Down 0.1 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $321.37 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.40. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $255.02 and a 12-month high of $391.17. The firm has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.25.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Synopsys

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Stories

