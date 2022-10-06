Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.49

Talkspace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.49 and traded as low as $0.98. Talkspace shares last traded at $1.09, with a volume of 958,346 shares changing hands.

Talkspace Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $172.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average is $1.49.

Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Talkspace had a negative net margin of 54.49% and a negative return on equity of 48.07%. The business had revenue of $29.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.16 million. Analysts predict that Talkspace, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Talkspace

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Talkspace news, CTO Gil Margolin sold 55,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $61,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 168,594 shares in the company, valued at $187,139.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Spring Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Talkspace by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Spring Capital LLC now owns 7,984,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061,313 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Talkspace by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,081,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,842,000 after buying an additional 1,571,383 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Talkspace by 174.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,734,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,239,000 after buying an additional 3,010,380 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP grew its stake in Talkspace by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 4,532,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 154,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Talkspace during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,075,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Talkspace Company Profile

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavior healthcare company. It delivers healthcare through encrypted web and mobile platform. The company offers treatment options for every need, including psychiatry or adolescent, individual, or couples therapy. The members can send text, video, and voice messages to their therapists and engage in live video sessions.

