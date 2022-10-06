Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.44.
Several analysts have issued reports on TPR shares. TheStreet upgraded Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Tapestry from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tapestry to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.
In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $206,433.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,029.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $206,433.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,029.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $1,397,616.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,608,696.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,110 shares of company stock worth $1,677,854. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of TPR opened at $31.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $47.05.
Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.97%.
Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.
