Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.44.

Several analysts have issued reports on TPR shares. TheStreet upgraded Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Tapestry from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tapestry to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Insider Transactions at Tapestry

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $206,433.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,029.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $206,433.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,029.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $1,397,616.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,608,696.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,110 shares of company stock worth $1,677,854. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tapestry

Tapestry Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,213,109,000 after acquiring an additional 751,210 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,825,853 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $299,885,000 after acquiring an additional 390,491 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Tapestry by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,815,492 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $178,896,000 after buying an additional 920,425 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tapestry by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,758,778 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $145,237,000 after buying an additional 1,492,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Tapestry by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,301,346 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $159,795,000 after buying an additional 310,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPR opened at $31.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $47.05.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

