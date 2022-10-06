TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.45.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

TD SYNNEX Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock opened at $86.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.58. TD SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $81.06 and a 52-week high of $119.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.76.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.01. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $15.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 194.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.02%.

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

In other news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 17,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,901,517.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,508,263.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total transaction of $83,309.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,543.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 17,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,901,517.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,508,263.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,728 shares of company stock valued at $3,183,471. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 29.1% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 8.1% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

