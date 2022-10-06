Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.A) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $43.88

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$43.88 and traded as high as C$45.51. Teck Resources shares last traded at C$45.51, with a volume of 721 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.88. The stock has a market cap of C$24.10 billion and a PE ratio of 4.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$43.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$48.02.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

