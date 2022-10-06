Tekcapital (LON:TEK) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $27.09

Shares of Tekcapital plc (LON:TEK – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 27.09 ($0.33) and traded as low as GBX 19.52 ($0.24). Tekcapital shares last traded at GBX 19.75 ($0.24), with a volume of 381,981 shares.

Tekcapital Trading Down 4.8 %

The company has a market cap of £29.54 million and a PE ratio of 131.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 26.15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 27.09.

About Tekcapital

Tekcapital plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of technology transfer services to universities and corporate clients in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company offers Microsalt with micron-sized sodium chloride crystals that dissolve Kosher; and low-sodium salted chips offered under the SaltMe! brand.

