Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.50

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.50 and traded as low as $5.77. Telia Company AB (publ) shares last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 160,119 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 33 to SEK 35 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 40 to SEK 41 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telia Company AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.50.

Telia Company AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLSNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Telia Company AB (publ) had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 6.01%. On average, research analysts expect that Telia Company AB will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It provides networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, colocation, and IoT connectivity solutions, as well as broadcasting and content production services, and customer financing services.

