Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

TX has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ternium from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Ternium from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get Ternium alerts:

Ternium Price Performance

NYSE TX opened at $29.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.50. Ternium has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $50.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ternium

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 29.94%. Analysts anticipate that Ternium will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TX. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ternium in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ternium by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ternium by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ternium in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ternium in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. 11.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ternium

(Get Rating)

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.