The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $218.07.

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $132.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 1.42. Boeing has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $233.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.49.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boeing will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Boeing by 5.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,182 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Boeing by 0.9% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the first quarter valued at $977,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing by 41.2% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

