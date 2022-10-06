The Edinburgh Investment Trust (LON:EDIN) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $594.04

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (LON:EDIN – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 594.04 ($7.18) and traded as low as GBX 573 ($6.92). The Edinburgh Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 580 ($7.01), with a volume of 136,860 shares trading hands.

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 594.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 610.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £984.13 million and a P/E ratio of 707.32.

Get The Edinburgh Investment Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The Edinburgh Investment Trust

In other The Edinburgh Investment Trust news, insider Aidan Lisser purchased 3,900 shares of The Edinburgh Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 586 ($7.08) per share, for a total transaction of £22,854 ($27,614.79).

About The Edinburgh Investment Trust

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Edinburgh Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Edinburgh Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.