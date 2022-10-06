The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on EL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $303.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.83.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $226.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $213.08 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.81%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total value of $276,165.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,331.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total value of $276,165.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,331.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510. 12.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

