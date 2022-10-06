The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Holdings Boosted by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,069 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 55,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 5.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 11.0% during the second quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 22,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 5.4% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 79.9% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Get The Gabelli Equity Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Equity Trust Stock Down 2.6 %

GAB opened at $5.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.16 and its 200-day moving average is $6.42. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $7.41.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Dividend Announcement

The Gabelli Equity Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.68%.

(Get Rating)

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.