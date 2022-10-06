The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.13. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust shares last traded at $14.19, with a volume of 6,666 shares changing hands.
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Trading Down 3.5 %
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th.
Insider Activity at The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust
In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,208,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Company Profile
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.
