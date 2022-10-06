The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Lowered to $341.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $354.00 to $341.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $398.43.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $309.00 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $426.16. The company has a market cap of $105.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $329.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.56.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $0.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $15.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 34.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 22.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 87,974 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $2,182,634.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,158,289.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 793,689 shares of company stock valued at $23,413,742 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.