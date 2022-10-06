The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 25,200.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 63.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 45.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $133.65 on Thursday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.69 and a 12-month high of $155.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.25.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.22. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

In other news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.65, for a total transaction of $129,270.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on THG. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

