The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,403 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,320 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,325,629,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $563,524,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $542,084,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 25,355.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 695,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 693,208 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $289.85 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $296.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.51.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.53 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.68.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

