The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Reduced by Providence First Trust Co

Providence First Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 333,641 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $138,464,000 after purchasing an additional 53,751 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,390,140 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $991,968,000 after purchasing an additional 56,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $289.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $295.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.51. The company has a market cap of $296.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HD. UBS Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.