The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stock Position Decreased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $236,958,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,040,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,188 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,022,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,600 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,410,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 175.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,306,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,943,000 after acquiring an additional 832,615 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KR. UBS Group increased their price objective on Kroger to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Kroger from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Kroger to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.89.

Kroger Price Performance

KR stock opened at $44.60 on Thursday. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $38.22 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.43 and a 200 day moving average of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The firm had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 31.61%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

