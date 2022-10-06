The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.10. The LGL Group shares last traded at $11.71, with a volume of 13,680 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of The LGL Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.
The LGL Group Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $62.64 million, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.56.
Institutional Trading of The LGL Group
The LGL Group Company Profile
The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers clock oscillators, VCXO, TCXO OCXO, and DOCXO devices; and radio frequency, microwave and millimeter wave filters, diplexers, and solid-state power amplifiers.
