The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.10. The LGL Group shares last traded at $11.71, with a volume of 13,680 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of The LGL Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

The LGL Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $62.64 million, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional Trading of The LGL Group

The LGL Group Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The LGL Group stock. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The LGL Group, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:LGL Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 81,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 1.52% of The LGL Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers clock oscillators, VCXO, TCXO OCXO, and DOCXO devices; and radio frequency, microwave and millimeter wave filters, diplexers, and solid-state power amplifiers.

