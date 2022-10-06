The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $140.86

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 140.86 ($1.70) and traded as low as GBX 125.80 ($1.52). The Renewables Infrastructure Group shares last traded at GBX 126 ($1.52), with a volume of 7,842,490 shares changing hands.
Separately, Beaufort Securities started coverage on shares of The Renewables Infrastructure Group in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “no recommendation” rating for the company.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 140.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 136.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 484.62.
The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited specializes in infrastructure investments. The fund typically invests in operational assets which generate electricity from renewable sources, with a particular focus on onshore wind farms and solar photovoltaic parks. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom and Northern European countries including France, Ireland, Germany and Scandinavia.
