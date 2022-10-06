The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $140.86

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 140.86 ($1.70) and traded as low as GBX 125.80 ($1.52). The Renewables Infrastructure Group shares last traded at GBX 126 ($1.52), with a volume of 7,842,490 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Beaufort Securities started coverage on shares of The Renewables Infrastructure Group in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “no recommendation” rating for the company.

Get The Renewables Infrastructure Group alerts:

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 140.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 136.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 484.62.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Dividend Announcement

About The Renewables Infrastructure Group

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a GBX 1.71 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. The Renewables Infrastructure Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.08%.

(Get Rating)

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited specializes in infrastructure investments. The fund typically invests in operational assets which generate electricity from renewable sources, with a particular focus on onshore wind farms and solar photovoltaic parks. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom and Northern European countries including France, Ireland, Germany and Scandinavia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Renewables Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Renewables Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.