Theodore Blegen Sells 905 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total transaction of $337,203.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,918,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 12th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,369 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.95, for a total transaction of $720,025.55.

On Thursday, August 4th, Theodore Blegen sold 848 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.38, for a total transaction of $442,978.24.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $399.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $455.75 and a 200 day moving average of $435.57. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $348.02 and a 52 week high of $580.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.17.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.59 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 43.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. FMR LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 795,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,648,000 after purchasing an additional 443,857 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $192,869,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,295.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 334,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,237,000 after buying an additional 310,099 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,249,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,035,249,000 after buying an additional 269,551 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $78,495,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

