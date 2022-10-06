Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.86

Shares of Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.86 and traded as high as C$2.95. Theratechnologies shares last traded at C$2.87, with a volume of 18,092 shares trading hands.

Separately, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Theratechnologies from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$273.00 million and a P/E ratio of -6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.99.

Theratechnologies ( TSE:TH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported C($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$24.59 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Theratechnologies Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

