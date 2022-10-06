Thinkific Labs (OTCMKTS:THNCF) Stock Price Down 13.8%

Thinkific Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:THNCF – Get Rating) fell 13.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.28 and last traded at $1.28. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on THNCF. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Thinkific Labs in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.75 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Thinkific Labs from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Thinkific Labs Trading Down 13.8 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average is $1.69.

About Thinkific Labs

Thinkific Labs Inc develops, markets, and supports cloud-based platform in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform enables entrepreneurs and established businesses to create, market, sell, and deliver online courses and other learning products. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

